Rust Valley Restorers Season 3: Where to Watch and Stream

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3, a captivating Canadian documentary series created Matt Shewchuk and Tyson Hepburn, transports viewers to the scenic Rust Valley of Tappen, British Columbia. Renowned for its vibrant car community, this show chronicles the adventures of Mike Hall and his dedicated team as they run a thriving car restoration business.

Streaming Rust Valley Restorers Season 3

If you’re eager to stream Rust Valley Restorers Season 3, you’re in luck: it’s available on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. The third season, which premiered on February 18, 2021, boasts a total of 12 thrilling episodes. Each episode showcases the crew tackling a unique car restoration project, providing viewers with an immersive and enjoyable experience.

How to Watch Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 on Netflix

To watch Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$22.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and create a password to create an account Choose your preferred payment method

Netflix offers various subscription plans to cater to different preferences:

The cheapest option is the Standard with Ads Plan, priced at $6.99 per month. While it provides access to the majority of movies and TV shows, it does display advertisements before or during the content. With this plan, you can enjoy Full HD quality and stream on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, offers the same features as the Standard with Ads Plan. However, it is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, you have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t reside in the same household.

For those seeking a premium experience, the Premium Plan at $22.99 per month has you covered. It provides the same benefits as the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four supported devices simultaneously, with content available in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. With the Premium Plan, Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 Synopsis

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 follows the adventures of the “boys of Rust Valley” as they dive headfirst into restoring classic cars, facing tough competition, and sharing plenty of laughs along the way. Viewers can expect to join car fanatic Mike Hall, his son Connor, and the Rust Bros gang as they embark on their mission to breathe life back into dilapidated classics in the car-crazed Rust Valley community. This season introduces the twist of former shop manager and best friend Avery Shoaf opening his own shop, Wildman Restorations, with assistance from his son Shafin. Will Avery continue to collaborate with Mike or become a rival?

