New Protests Erupt in Russia’s Dagestan over Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

In a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, hundreds of protesters in Russia’s Dagestan region stormed the Makhachkala airport on Sunday as a flight from Tel Aviv landed. The protesters, angered the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, broke through security and made it onto the runway, chanting anti-Jewish slogans and waving Palestinian flags. The airport was forced to close, and clashes between protesters and police ensued, resulting in the arrest of at least 60 people.

The incident took place as a Russian Red Wings airline flight from Tel Aviv arrived at Makhachkala airport. Videos circulating on social media show protesters breaking glass doors and running through the airport. Israeli passengers were isolated and guarded during the unrest, according to Israeli media outlets.

As a result of the protests and clashes, at least 20 people have been injured, including nine police officers. The Russian interior ministry has identified over 150 active participants in the unrest and has arrested 60 of them.

In response to the violence, Russian Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Russian law enforcement to act resolutely against the rioters and against the incitement directed towards Jews and Israelis. The Kremlin has also blamed “external interference” for the airport violence, suggesting the events were provoked enemies seeking to exploit the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The airport has been closed until Tuesday, with all flights to and from Makhachkala suspended until November 6. Russia’s aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, confirmed that the security forces have taken control of the airport and redirected incoming flights to nearby airports.

This incident highlights the worldwide surge in anti-Semitism and the strong emotions related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. It also sheds light on the multicultural nature of Dagestan, a region with a majority Muslim population and more than 50 different nationalities and ethnicities. The protests demonstrate the deep-rooted concerns and frustrations felt many over the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

