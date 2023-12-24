Controversial Moscow Party Sparks Outrage in Russia

A recent party held in Moscow has become the center of a major controversy in Russia, sparking outrage and calls for investigation. The event, organized famous blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva, took place at a club in the Russian capital and featured a dress code that reportedly bordered on being “almost naked.”

Reports from Russian gossip outlets suggest that the party attracted a number of well-known celebrities, including rapper Vacio, pop star Philipp Kirkorov, and singer/actress Lolita Milyavskaya. Of particular note was the presence of Ksenia Sobchak, a television personality rumored to be the goddaughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Critics of the event, including Maria Butina, a member of Russia’s parliament who spent over a year in jail in the United States, have called for an investigation into whether the party violated Russia’s LGBTQ+ “propaganda” law. This law, which dates back to 2013 but was expanded in December 2022, prohibits the promotion of same-sex relationships and restricts the display of LGBTQ+ behavior.

Activist groups and public figures, such as Vitaly Borodin and Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, have also joined the chorus of voices condemning the party. Videos and posts shared on social media accuse the party guests of breaking Russian laws and engaging in immoral behavior.

In response to the controversy, Ivleeva took to social media to defend her party, emphasizing that it was simply a gathering of people dressed in beautiful costumes. Sobchak also came to the defense of the event, asserting that what adults choose to do with their own bodies is their personal business.

The scandal surrounding the party highlights the ongoing debate in Russia regarding LGBTQ+ rights and freedom of expression. It remains to be seen whether authorities will launch an investigation and take action against the organizers and attendees of the controversial event.