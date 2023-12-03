Russian soldiers on the frontline are still disregarding warnings and using messaging apps, putting their operational security at risk, according to a report the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Despite detailed lectures on the dangers of using apps like WhatsApp and SMS systems in combat areas, Russian soldiers have not changed their communication habits. As a result, all messages sent Russian military personnel end up being intercepted Ukrainian forces, including documents, conversation screenshots, and media files.

The consequences of this reckless behavior were evident during the devastating Ukrainian strike on a concentration area in Makiivka, Donetsk region, on New Year’s Eve 2022. The Russian military command attributed the success of the strike to Russian soldiers’ cellphone use. However, it seems that the command has yet to address and resolve this issue over the past year, as ISW’s report indicates.

Overnight into January 1, 2023, a Ukrainian attack in occupied Makiivka claimed the lives of several hundred newly mobilized soldiers from Russia’s Samara region. These soldiers were stationed in the building of a vocational school, which was completely destroyed in the strike. The attack also resulted in the destruction of approximately ten enemy military vehicles.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that 89 Russian troops were killed in this incident, highlighting the devastating impact of the Ukrainian strike. It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed the continued use of messaging apps Russian soldiers in frontline areas.

Ultimately, it is crucial for the Russian military command to take immediate action to address this issue and educate soldiers on the importance of operational security. Not only does their communication behavior put their own lives at risk, but it also compromises military operations and jeopardizes national security.

FAQ

Q: Why are Russian soldiers using messaging apps in frontline areas?

Russian soldiers use messaging apps like WhatsApp and SMS systems for communication purposes in frontline areas. However, this practice puts their operational security at risk as these messages can be intercepted enemy forces.

Q: What was the outcome of the Ukrainian strike on a concentration area in Makiivka?

The Ukrainian strike on a concentration area in Makiivka resulted in the deaths of several hundred Russian soldiers from the Samara region. The strike also destroyed approximately ten enemy military vehicles.

Q: How many Russian troops were killed in the Ukrainian strike?

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that 89 Russian troops were killed in the Ukrainian strike, highlighting the devastating impact of the attack.