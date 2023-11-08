New Program Launched to Address Online Threats and Promote National Security

Russia’s prestigious management university has introduced a groundbreaking undergraduate program to combat online extremism and enhance media security, as reported pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia. The Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), supported Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee, aims to educate future professionals capable of monitoring and identifying extremist content on the internet. Moreover, the program intends to groom media managers and government spokespersons, equipping them with the necessary skills to safeguard national interests and counter various online threats.

Head of the program, Lidiya Malygina, emphasized the critical role of “media security officers” in combatting terrorism propagation, criminal subcultures, social issues like teenage suicide, and preventing offensive acts against religious beliefs. The comprehensive curriculum not only focuses on developing expertise in media support for state interests and national security but also offers three specializations catering to the fields of cyberbullying or stalking, piracy, and extremism.

Although the report did not clarify if program graduates would receive a police rank, the demand for the program is predicted to be substantial. Russian authorities have recently intensified efforts to identify and block illicit and disruptive online materials, resulting in a significantly increased need for trained professionals in this domain.

This new educational initiative is a significant step towards promoting the overall well-being and protection of Russian society in the digital age. By equipping individuals with the necessary skills to monitor the internet for extremist content and address various forms of online threats, the program contributes to ensuring the state’s stability and national security.

