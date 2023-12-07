Russian Propagandists Exploit Celebrity Videos to Spread Misinformation

Summary:

Based on a report Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, Russian propagandists have been utilizing videos from the celebrity platform Cameo to promote misinformation campaigns. According to the report, pro-Russia social media channels began circulating deceptively edited videos of American celebrities, including Elijah Wood and Mike Tyson, to push anti-Ukraine propaganda. The footage was altered to attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while celebrities were reportedly unaware of the manipulation. The edited videos, shared extensively pro-Russian social media accounts and state-backed Russian media outlets, were falsely presented as direct messages to President Zelensky. Microsoft researchers observed at least seven of these manipulated celebrity video messages since late July 2023. The actors mentioned in the report, such as Priscilla Presley, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, and John McGinley, have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Novel Approach to Spread False Narrative:

By manipulating these videos, pro-Russia actors are employing a fresh strategy to promote the false claim that President Zelensky is struggling with substance abuse. The videos were edited to resemble interviews with news outlets or celebrity social media content, forming part of a broader plea to Zelensky for help with the alleged issue. This approach the propagandists highlights their intention to further manipulate the online information space and shape public perception.

Cameo’s Response:

Cameo, the platform through which these videos were obtained, did not provide a public comment on the details of the investigation. However, they stated that such videos would violate their Community Guidelines, and in confirmed instances, Cameo takes action to remove the problematic content and suspend the purchaser’s account to prevent further issues.

It is concerning to witness the exploitation of popular platforms for spreading misinformation. It emphasizes the need for individuals to critically evaluate the sources of information they encounter on social media. Proactive measures should be taken tech companies and online platforms to identify and counter such deceptive manipulation to maintain the integrity of their platforms and protect users from falling victim to coordinated disinformation campaigns.