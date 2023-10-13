Russian Olympic Judo Champion Suspended for Supporting Palestine

Russian Olympic judo gold medallist, Khasan Khalmurzaev, has been suspended the Russian Judo Federation for posting support for Palestine on his social media account. The 30-year-old athlete, who won the under-81 kilograms category at the Rio 2016 Olympics, uploaded the flag and shared videos allegedly showing shelling Israel on his Instagram page in response to recent events in the region.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) received a letter from the Russian Judo Federation stating that Khalmurzaev had violated their internal rules and regulations, which prohibit the publication of any religious or political views. Consequently, the Russian Judo Federation immediately suspended him until a further decision is made.

The IJF, known for its strict stance against discrimination, expressed its support for the values of judo, including mutual assistance, prosperity, respect, and friendship. In the past, the IJF banned the Iran Judo Federation for four years after the Iranian Government ordered one of its athletes to withdraw from a competition to avoid facing an opponent from Israel.

Khalmurzaev, who was born and raised in Ingushetia, a region with a predominantly Muslim population, was competing under a neutral flag after the lifting of a ban on Russian athletes imposed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The athlete has since deleted his post from his Instagram account.

Although the exact consequences of Khalmurzaev’s suspension are yet to be determined, this incident highlights the ongoing tensions and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which have implications beyond political boundaries and into the world of sports.

Sources:

– International Judo Federation (IJF)

– Getty Images