The Controversy Surrounding Russian Manicures: What You Need to Know

The Russian manicure, also known as a dry manicure, has become a popular trend in the nail industry. Originating in Russia, this technique focuses on meticulous cuticle care and nail shaping. Unlike traditional manicures, there is no soaking involved. Instead, nail technicians use a nail drill and other specialized tools to remove the skin around the nail bed. The signature feature of a Russian manicure is the close-to-cuticle gel color application, resulting in longer-lasting and aesthetically pleasing nails.

Although the Russian manicure has gained a large following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, it has also sparked concerns among medical professionals. Dermatologists, in particular, have expressed their worries about the technique. Dr. Azi, a dermatologist on TikTok, emphasizes the importance of maintaining the nail fold and cuticles, which serve as natural protective barriers. Complete removal of the cuticle, if done repeatedly, can lead to chronic paronychia, a type of nail infection caused yeast entering the nail unit.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dana Stern shares similar concerns about the technique. She warns that repetitive removal of the cuticle can increase the risk of chronic paronychia and undermine the nail’s natural protection against yeast and bacteria. Furthermore, improper sterilization of tools used in Russian manicures can result in pigment changes to the skin, especially in darker skin types.

While some manicurists vouch for the safety of Russian manicures when performed licensed technicians, it is important to exercise caution and seek out qualified professionals who adhere to proper sanitization practices. Checking with the local board of cosmetology can help find licensed technicians who are skilled in this technique. Understanding the potential risks and benefits of a Russian manicure will allow individuals to make informed decisions and prioritize their safety.