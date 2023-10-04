Russian Surgeon Convicted of “Promoting Fascism” for Sharing Music Video

A Russian surgeon and aspiring politician, Valery Kochnev, has been found guilty of “promoting fascism” after sharing the music video for The Cranberries’ anti-war anthem, “Zombie.” Kochnev, who was running for a seat on the Veliky Novgorod’s City Council as a candidate from the Yabloko opposition party, was fined $20 and charged with displaying extremist symbols. The post in question was discovered a prosecutor from the Russian Internal Affairs Department’s Center for Countering Extremism.

The controversy arose when Kochnev’s social media page was reviewed during the run-up to the local elections. The video shared on his page depicted footage from Nazi Germany, and Russian law enforcement officials labeled it as Nazi propaganda. However, The Cranberries’ song is actually an anti-war anthem that denounces violence. Kochnev’s lawyers requested a linguistic analysis of the song to support their defense, but an alleged expert from the internal affairs department dismissed it due to it being in English and claimed she was not qualified for such analysis.

Despite denying responsibility for posting the video and asserting that his social media account had been repeatedly hacked, Kochnev was convicted. The Yabloko party plans to appeal the decision on his behalf, criticizing the Russian government for using law enforcement to carry out political repressions instead of ensuring public safety.

In conclusion, Valery Kochnev’s conviction for sharing The Cranberries’ music video raises concerns about the extent of political repression and the misuse of law enforcement in Russia.

Sources: [Source 1], [Source 2]