Google Fined Again for Failing to Store Personal Data in Russia Amidst Tensions

A Russian court has imposed another fine on Google for its failure to store personal data of Russian users within the country. The fine comes as part of an ongoing series of fines levied against the tech giant amidst escalating tensions between Russia and the West due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Moscow’s Tagansky district court fined Google 15 million rubles (approximately $164,200) after the company repeatedly refused to comply with Russian laws requiring foreign entities to localize the personal data of their Russian users. This is not the first time Google has faced fines for the same charges, having been previously fined in August 2021 and June 2022.

Furthermore, Google was also ordered to pay an additional fine of 3 million rubles (around $32,800) in August for its failure to delete allegedly false information regarding the conflict in Ukraine. However, collecting the fines is proving difficult for Russia as Google’s operations in the country were effectively closed down last year after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

In response to the situation, Google claimed that its Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, leaving the company unable to pay its staff and suppliers.

It is crucial to note that Google is not alone in facing fines from Russian courts. Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, have also been fined.

The Russian government has taken stringent measures to suppress criticism of its military campaign in Ukraine, with severe punishments being handed out to dissenting voices. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, for example, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of treason for his speeches opposing Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

While tensions between Russia and the West remain high, the fines imposed on tech giants like Google serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in navigating the legal landscape amidst geopolitical conflicts.

