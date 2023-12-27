Summary: Russian celebrities are facing criticism and legal repercussions after attending a scandalous party that took place in a Moscow nightclub. The “Almost Naked Party” organized blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva sparked controversy when videos and photos from the event went viral on social media. Many pro-Kremlin individuals were outraged, especially since the party occurred during a “special military operation” Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Rapper Vacio, who attended the party wearing only a sock and training shoes, was arrested and jailed for disorderly conduct. Ivleeva is now facing legal action with demands for her to pay a substantial fine. Other partygoers, including well-known stars, are also dealing with consequences such as canceled concert dates and terminated advertising contracts.

Russia’s political climate plays a significant role in the severity of the backlash faced these celebrities. The country’s political system often relies on finding scapegoats to blame for both domestic and international problems. Historically, scapegoats have included countries like Ukraine, the US, UK, the EU, and NATO. However, it appears that some Russian celebrities are now being added to this list. Previously, public criticism was reserved for anti-war celebrities who had left the country, but now even those who have chosen to remain in Russia and continue their careers are being targeted.

The scandalous party has highlighted a shift in the system’s treatment of those who have supported it. In the past, there was a social contract that allowed celebrities to live extravagant lives and attend such parties as long as they remained loyal. However, with the ongoing war and tensions in Ukraine, this contract seems to have changed. The system is now pushing back against those who have benefitted from its rules while not facing their application. It remains to be seen how these events will impact the careers of the celebrities involved and whether forgiveness or further consequences will prevail.

In conclusion, the scandalous party attended Russian celebrities has sparked outrage and legal action. The backlash faced these individuals signifies a shift in the country’s political climate, where scapegoats are essential to divert attention from domestic and international issues. The repercussions faced the celebrities highlight a change in the way the system treats its supporters and indicates growing tensions within Russian society.