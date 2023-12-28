Amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine and a climate of increasingly conservative social policies, a recent all-nude party held in a Moscow nightclub has caused significant backlash, including jail sentences, fines, and criticism from various quarters. The event, organized blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, took place on December 21st at the Mutabor nightclub and was attended well-known singers and celebrities who have been fixtures on national TV entertainment programs for several years.

The report of the party quickly spread, with a video of Putin’s spokesperson listening attentively to an attendee of the party going viral. A news portal with connections to the security services, Baza, reported that troops in Ukraine were among the first to express complaints about the event, and photographs from the party were believed to have been leaked to President Putin himself.

The strong reaction to the party came from a range of sources, including pro-Kremlin lawmakers, bloggers, state media, and Orthodox Church groups. Yekaterina Mizulina, director of the Russian organization League for a Secure Internet, criticized the event as cynical and inappropriate, highlighting the dissonance between the party and the ongoing efforts of soldiers on the Ukrainian front lines.

Anastasia Ivleeva, the blogger behind the controversial party, attended the event donning jewellery worth 23 million roubles (228,288 euros). In response to the backlash, Ivleeva has issued two apology videos expressing her regret and acknowledging the need for punishment. She has since disappeared as the public face of the Russian mobile operator MTS. The tax authorities have also launched an investigation that could result in a five-year jail sentence, while a Moscow court has accepted a claim demanding Ivleeva pay one billion roubles (9,927,359 euros) for “moral suffering.”

Other prominent attendees of the party, including journalist Ksenia Sobchak and rapper Nikolai Vasilyev (Vacio), also posted apology videos. Vasilyev was subsequently sentenced to 15 days in prison and fined for the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relations.”

The scandal has not only led to legal consequences but has also had professional repercussions for celebrities involved, with concerts cancelled, lucrative television airtime lost, sponsorship deals revoked, and even opportunities for film roles denied. The backlash highlights the strong opinions surrounding Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine and the current climate of social conservatism.

As the country grapples with these issues, the controversy surrounding the all-nude party has further intensified debates about societal values and the boundaries of acceptable public behavior.