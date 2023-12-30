Controversial Russian Celebrity Fined for Provocative Nightclub Party

After a recent controversial nightclub party hosted Russian celebrity Anastasia Ivleeva caused an uproar in the country, she has now been fined for the lavish event. The party, which had an “almost naked” dress code, took place at the Mutabor venue in Moscow during the Christmas season. The public and authorities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, were highly displeased with the event, especially as the country is currently facing wartime conditions.

During her court appearance in Moscow, Ivleeva was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 roubles (£870) for her involvement in organizing the party. In an attempt to mitigate the backlash, she released two apology videos, one of them showing her tearfully pleading for a “second chance.”

The controversial event featured footage of Ivleeva wearing an expensive chain around her backside, as well as other famous attendees parading around the dance floor in revealing attire. Rapper Vacio, also known as Nikolai Vasilyev, was spotted with only a sock covering his modesty. He has already been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined 200,000 roubles.

The party’s provocative nature particularly angered troops fighting in Ukraine, and a one-billion rouble lawsuit has been filed against Ivleeva individuals claiming to have suffered “moral damage” from viewing the raunchy photos. They are seeking damages to be directed towards a fund supporting Russian soldiers. This controversy has further fueled public outrage, as many citizens are grappling with the financial burdens of the ongoing wartime situation.

While Russian President Putin’s spokesperson declined to comment on the scandal, the Russian foreign ministry expressed disapproval, stating that those involved in the event had been “stained.” This incident coincides with Putin’s efforts to strengthen social conservatism in the lead-up to the upcoming presidential election, in which he is widely expected to secure another six-year term.