New Title: Meta Faces Continued Resistance and Legal Challenges in Russia

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, is facing ongoing legal challenges and resistance in Russia. Just weeks after being classified as a “terrorist and extremist” organization Russian authorities, the company’s spokesperson, Andy Stone, has now been included on a wanted list in the country.

Details about the case against Stone remain unclear as they are not provided in the interior ministry’s database. However, reports from Russian state agency Tass and independent news outlet Mediazona suggest that Stone has been on the wanted list since February 2022. The inclusion of Stone on the wanted list comes as Russian authorities continue to crack down on individuals using Meta’s platforms.

In March 2023, a Russian investigative committee launched a criminal investigation into Meta, accusing the social media company of inciting violence against Russians following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Stone had previously announced a temporary policy change allowing for “forms of political expression” that would normally violate Meta’s rules, including violent speech against the Russian invaders. However, Stone emphasized that calls for violence against Russian civilians would remain banned.

These legal challenges and resistance from Russia highlight the increasingly difficult operating environment for Meta in the country. In addition to being classified as a “terrorist and extremist” organization, Meta has faced a crackdown on independent media and other forms of free speech, resulting in the blocking of its platforms in the region. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself was barred from entering Russia in April 2022.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Meta will navigate these challenges and whether their platforms will continue to be accessible to Russian users. With ongoing legal proceedings and restrictions, the company’s future in Russia hangs in the balance.

Q: Why was Meta classified as a “terrorist and extremist” organization in Russia?

A: Russian authorities classified Meta as a “terrorist and extremist” organization in October 2022, which opened the possibility for criminal action against residents using any of the company’s platforms. The classification was related to allegations that Meta incited violence against Russians following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Q: Who is Andy Stone and why is he on the wanted list?

A: Andy Stone is Meta’s spokesperson or communications director. He was included on the wanted list in Russia in February 2022, according to reports. However, further details about the case against him are not provided in the interior ministry’s database.

Q: What changes did Meta make to its hate speech policy?

A: Following the invasion of Ukraine, Meta temporarily changed its hate speech policy to allow for “forms of political expression” that would normally violate their rules. However, Meta emphasized that credible calls for violence against Russian civilians would still be banned.

Q: Is Meta’s future uncertain in Russia?

A: Yes, with ongoing legal challenges, restrictions, and an increasingly difficult operating environment, Meta’s future in Russia is uncertain. The company’s platforms have been blocked as part of a crackdown on independent media and free speech, and the CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been barred from entering Russia. The outcome of the legal proceedings and the ability for Russian users to access Meta’s platforms remain uncertain.