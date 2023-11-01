Yandex.Music Removes Thousands of Pieces of Content in Response to Government Demands

Yandex.Music, the popular Russian streaming platform, has recently come under scrutiny for taking down a significant number of pieces of content in response to demands from government agencies. According to a transparency report from Yandex.Music, a total of 4,333 songs, music videos, podcast episodes, and album covers were deleted in the first nine months of 2023 following orders from Russia’s federal censorship agency, Roskomnadzor.

The authorities frequently cited concerns over “disinformation” related to the Russian military, LGBT “propaganda,” and information about suicide as the primary reasons for issuing removal orders. These actions have raised concerns about freedom of expression and censorship in the country.

Yandex.Music is known for its vast and diverse collection of music, boasting approximately 76 million tracks in total. However, the recent removal of thousands of pieces of content has sparked a debate about the platform’s compliance with government regulations and its impact on artistic freedom.

Critics argue that this move the streaming platform not only limits access to a wide range of artistic expression but also raises questions about the extent of state control over digital platforms. Supporters of the government’s actions, on the other hand, assert that the removal of content is necessary to protect national security and preserve societal values.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Yandex.Music and other similar platforms will navigate the complex landscape of content regulation in Russia and strike a balance between complying with government demands and safeguarding artistic freedom.

