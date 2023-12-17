Russian Aircraft Shot Down Ukrainian Forces Near Zmiinyi Island

In a recent nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a Russian aircraft attempting to strike the Odesa region was shot down in the area near Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea. Ukrainian forces successfully defended their airspace, dealing a blow to the terrorists. President Zelensky expressed gratitude to the defenders of the sky and emphasized that Ukraine will continue to counteract terrorist activities. The government is actively strengthening air defense capabilities, particularly in the Odesa region.

President Zelensky also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands to discuss the ongoing support from various countries, including the issue of air defense. The conversation also touched upon the situation in the south of Ukraine, specifically focusing on the country’s export corridor and grain exports. The President addressed the importance of defense packages and the upcoming adoption of crucial European integration bills the Ukrainian Parliament.

During his speech, President Zelensky announced a special initiative to provide apartments for the Heroes of Ukraine. As a gesture of appreciation, every warrior and the family of a warrior who has been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine will receive an apartment from the state. The President presented the first documents for apartments to 21 Heroes of Ukraine, including fallen heroes. The aim is to provide housing for all Heroes of Ukraine, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifices.

Additionally, President Zelensky expressed gratitude to the volunteers who have played a crucial role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years. He commended their unwavering dedication and highlighted their contributions during the Maidan protests, the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), and the current full-scale war. The President acknowledged the tireless efforts of volunteers who provide assistance, resources, and compassion to those in need. He also expressed gratitude to friendly nations and their citizens who stand with Ukraine in its fight for peace and humanity.

As Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Armed Forces, President Zelensky urged all citizens to recognize the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian people. The ongoing struggle is not just about winning a war; it is about preserving the values of humanity and creating a better world for future generations.