Russia Uses Edited Celebrity Videos to Discredit Ukrainian President

A new report from Microsoft reveals that Russia has employed a deceptive strategy to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. American celebrities, including actor Elijah Wood, were tricked into providing video messages that were later manipulated Russian actors. The videos, which were recorded on the platform Cameo, were initially authentic messages sent to someone named “Vladimir” asking for help with addiction issues.

However, these videos were later altered to include logos, emojis, and links to make them appear genuine and were shared on their Instagram profiles to increase their credibility. The Microsoft Threat Analysis Center’s report states that these doctored videos have been circulating since late July 2023 and have even been covered Russian state media.

In an attempt to undermine President Zelensky, the manipulated videos suggest that he seek help at a rehab facility. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been false claims that the Ukrainian president has been struggling with substance abuse. This disinformation campaign is part of Russia’s larger efforts to control the narrative in the online information space.

Representatives for the affected celebrities have stated that they were unaware of the deceptive nature of the videos and believed they were interacting with fans. Wood’s representative clarified that the request was submitted through Cameo and was not intended for President Zelensky. Similarly, Flannery’s representative emphasized her unwavering support for Ukraine.

Microsoft’s report highlights the increasing use of videos Russia in recent months and emphasizes the need for vigilance against such disinformation campaigns. The Ukrainian president’s office has condemned these actions as part of Russia’s ongoing “information war” against Ukraine and calls for unity among all corporations and companies that deal with information in addressing this threat.

Cameo, the platform where the videos were recorded, has stated that it takes violations seriously and will remove problematic content and suspend accounts when substantiated. However, the incident underscores the need for stronger measures to prevent the misuse of platforms for malign purposes.