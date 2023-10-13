Russian Forces Launch Intense Offensive on Ukrainian Town of Avdiivka

Russian forces have launched a major offensive on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, with continuous attacks from both ground and air. Ukrainian troops are holding their ground despite the heavy fighting, according to the head of the president’s office. Avdiivka has become a symbol of resistance, as it has held out against Russian troops since their invasion in February 2022. The town is strategically important as it is home to a coking plant and is located near the Russian-held city of Donetsk. Russia aims to encircle and capture Avdiivka, drawing in Ukrainian troops from other fronts.

This offensive marks one of the few big assaults Russia has launched in recent months, as it primarily focuses on holding back the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukrainian forces have been making slow progress through Russian minefields and fortified trenches. The situation in Avdiivka remains dire, with constant attacks from all available weaponry. The town’s military administration has reported fierce fighting that has been ongoing for four days and continued airstrikes day and night.

The Ukrainian forces have been defending Avdiivka since before the 2014 invasion and subsequent Russian-backed militants’ control of eastern Ukraine. Only a fraction of the town’s pre-war population remains, and shelling has made mass evacuations impossible. Russia sees Avdiivka as an opportunity to score a significant victory and turn the tide of the fighting.

In other news, the Kharkiv opera house in Ukraine’s second city has continued to perform, even in the midst of ongoing missile strikes. The opera house suffered extensive damage during the intense bombing campaign in 2022 but has been able to keep a small core of artists working in Kharkiv. Most of the company was evacuated to Lithuania, but a few musicians, chorus members, dancers, and soloists have remained to bring live music, song, and dance to the city. Their mission is to preserve the company and the theater, as well as allow the artists to continue practicing and performing.

Sources:

– Reuters