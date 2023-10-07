Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones Amid Escalating Tensions

As tensions continue to rise between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian air defence successfully shot down 25 out of 33 attack drones launched Russia. The attacks targeted several regions in Ukraine, including Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Kyiv is preparing to protect its power and heating facilities as Russia is expected to target the country’s electricity grid during the approaching winter months.

In response to the increased attacks on the Crimean peninsula, Russia has relocated a dozen vessels, including guided missile frigates, landing ships, and submarines, from Sevastopol to the Novorossiysk Sea Port. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has called for the production of more Su-34 fighter jets, describing them as the “real workhorses” of Russia’s military.

Furthermore, the International Rescue Committee has condemned a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, which resulted in the death of 52 Ukrainian civilians. In Kharkiv, at least two people were killed and 26 others wounded in a morning attack in a busy residential area. These escalating tensions have also led to the temporary closure of Ukraine’s border checkpoint with Romania in the Orlivka region.

In an interesting development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that the plane crash that killed the head of the Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was caused hand grenades detonating inside the aircraft. However, Russian military bloggers have poured scorn on this speculation, questioning Putin’s claim that highly trained professionals mishandled grenades.

On the diplomatic front, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Prigozhin of planning to topple her government earlier in the year as part of a broader plan to destabilise Moldova. Sandu has also alleged that Russia sought to influence upcoming local elections through bribery efforts.

These tensions have prompted international responses, including Sweden’s commitment to send Ukraine 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($199.44 million) in military support. Additionally, a Turkish-flagged cargo ship en route to Ukraine survived a sea mine detonation in the Black Sea.

As the situation unfolds, the Ukrainian parliament has approved an increase of $8.28 billion in defence spending for the remainder of 2023. In terms of sanctions, a Ukrainian court has frozen the assets of three Russian businessmen for their alleged support of Russia’s war, while the US has added 42 Chinese companies to a sanctions list for supplying Russian firms with US-origin integrated circuits.

Finally, in a tit-for-tat move, the US has expelled two Russian diplomats in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of two US diplomats from Russia last month.

