Russia Exploits US Actors on Cameo to Spread Falsehoods about Ukrainian President

A recent report Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center reveals that Russia has employed deceptive tactics on the video message platform Cameo to disseminate false information about Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. The propaganda effort involves celebrities like actor Elijah Wood, who were manipulated into recording personalized messages for someone named “Vladimir,” urging him to seek help for substance abuse.

Cameo, a platform that gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, allows users to request recorded messages from celebrities in exchange for a fee. While Cameo acknowledges that these videos may breach its guidelines, it has refrained from commenting on ongoing Trust and Safety investigations. However, the platform has stated that the utilization of its videos for Russian propaganda violates their community guidelines.

The modified videos, which featured emojis and media logos, were distributed on social media platforms, including Russian government-owned or backed outlets. One instance even saw the videos being discussed on a prominent Russian political talk show. Microsoft’s report identified seven such videos since July 2023, involving celebrities such as Priscilla Presley, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, and John C McGinley.

This disinformation campaign is part of Russia’s persistent false narrative that alleges substance abuse issues among Mr. Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders. These claims aim to garner support for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It is not uncommon for Russia to employ various methods to spread falsehoods about the war in Ukraine on social media.

Notably, American technology magazine Wired recently exposed an disinformation operation that manipulated images of celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian alongside anti-Ukraine quotes, falsely attributing these statements to them. This campaign reached millions of people on Facebook alone and has been linked to a Russian influence operation with ties to the Kremlin.

As false information continues to flourish in the digital landscape, it is essential for platforms like Cameo to enforce stringent guidelines and take prompt action to prevent their misuse for propaganda purposes. Effective measures must be taken to combat the spread of deceptive narratives that threaten the credibility of public figures and manipulate public opinion.