Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Meta Spokesperson in Ongoing Crackdown

Russia has recently added the spokesperson of Meta, the U.S. tech giant that owns social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, to a wanted list, according to an online database maintained the Russian interior ministry. The inclusion of Andy Stone, the spokesperson in question, on the list comes after Russian authorities classified Meta as a “terrorist and extremist” organization. This classification opened the possibility of criminal proceedings against Russian residents using Meta’s platforms.

While the database does not provide specific details about the charges against Stone, it states that he is wanted on criminal charges. Independent news outlet Mediazona reported that Stone had been added to the wanted list in February 2022, but no related statements were made authorities at that time and no media outlets reported on the matter until recently.

In March of this year, the Russian federal Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into Meta, accusing the company of inciting violence against Russians through its actions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stone had announced temporary changes to Meta’s hate speech policy to allow for certain forms of political expression that would normally violate their rules, such as violent speech against Russian invaders. However, Stone made it clear that calls for violence against Russian civilians would continue to be prohibited.

Mediazona has claimed that an arrest warrant for Stone was issued a Russian court earlier this month on charges of “facilitating terrorism.” However, the source of this information remains unspecified and could not be independently verified.

In addition to Meta, Russian authorities have blocked access to popular Western social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) as part of a broader crackdown on independent media and critical speech. These platforms can only be accessed Russian users through the use of a VPN. Furthermore, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been formally barred from entering the country since April 2022.

