Russia Adds Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone to Wanted List on Terrorism Charges

Russia has recently added Andy Stone, the communications director of Meta – the parent company of Facebook – to its wanted list on unspecified terrorism charges. This development comes in the wake of Russia’s ban on Facebook and Instagram, labeling Meta as an “extremist” organization earlier this year. The move reflects Russia’s ongoing crackdown on western social media platforms, as well as its efforts to suppress independent news outlets since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While the specific charges against Stone have not been disclosed Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, this latest action further escalates tensions between the Russian government and Meta. The conflict intensified when Meta announced its decision to relax its policies on hate speech towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conflict in Ukraine. Meta briefly allowed forms of “political expression” that violated its usual hate speech rules, drawing criticism.

Russian authorities have accused Facebook and Instagram of carrying out extremist activities and creating an “alternative reality” aimed at fueling hatred towards Russians. In response, Meta has denied engaging in any form of extremism and reiterated its opposition to Russophobia. However, these assertions have done little to assuage the Russian government’s concerns.

The addition of Andy Stone to the wanted list underscores the extent to which Russia is actively targeting individuals associated with Meta. Moreover, it demonstrates the government’s determination to curtail any perceived threats to its authority and counter what it considers to be harmful narratives propagated Western social media platforms.

