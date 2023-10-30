New Airport Unrest in Russia Blamed on External Interference

Russia’s Muslim-majority Republic of Dagestan was recently hit an incident of unrest at its main airport, which led to its temporary closure. The Kremlin has pointed fingers at “external interference” as the cause, warning that it will not tolerate any attempts to divide Russian society. The Ukrainian government, with which Russia has been engaged in a bitter war since last year, was accused of playing a “key role” in instigating an anti-Israel protest that escalated into violence at the airport. Russian officials have also hinted at possible Western interference.

On Sunday, hundreds of protestors descended upon the airport, supposedly in protest against an incoming flight from Israel, which was believed to be connected to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The protesters managed to breach security, with some even making their way onto the airport runway before being apprehended security forces. The incident resulted in twenty injuries, including nine police officers, according to Russia’s interior ministry. Since then, sixty individuals identified as “active participants” have been arrested.

Amid the turmoil, Russia’s foreign ministry accused Ukraine of orchestrating the unrest, labeling the Ukrainian government as a “criminal regime.” Dagestan’s governor, Sergei Melikov, specifically blamed a social media channel called Utro Dagestan, which he claimed was operated “traitors” based in Ukraine, for fueling the riots through incendiary posts on the popular messaging app Telegram. Russian authorities also accused unnamed foreign actors of capitalizing on the Gaza conflict to further inflame tensions within Dagestan.

The incident at Makhachkala airport prompted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to announce that President Vladimir Putin would convene a meeting with defense ministry and intelligence agency officials to address what he described as “the West’s attempts to use the events in the Middle East to split Russian society.”

Despite the grievances behind the protest, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Dagestan’s Supreme Mufti Sheikh Akhmad Afandi urged residents not to resort to violence and instead called for patience and calm.

The occurrence at the airport adds to the tension between Russia and Ukraine, which has been ongoing since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. The situation underscores the Kremlin’s resolve to maintain unity within Russian society while blaming external actors for trying to sow discord.

