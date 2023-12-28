Russell Wilson’s Future Uncertain After Benching Broncos

In a stunning turn of events, quarterback Russell Wilson has been benched the Denver Broncos. While Wilson did not speak directly to the media about the decision, he did take to social media to express his reaction. The move has raised questions about his future with the team, and it appears unlikely that he will ever take the field as a Broncos player again.

One key factor behind the decision to bench Wilson seems to be his contract. If he were to suffer an injury in the final two weeks of the season that prevented him from passing a physical in March, he would be entitled to a hefty $37 million injury guarantee for 2025. Additionally, if he remained on the roster at the start of the 2024 league year on March 17, another $37 million would become guaranteed. With the Broncos already committed to $39 million in guarantees for the 2024 season, they were clearly reluctant to add to that total.

It is speculated that the Broncos will likely cut Wilson after the season, given his no-trade clause. This move would result in a staggering $85 million dead cap hit for the team. However, there is a small silver lining for the Broncos, as they could divide this hit over the 2024 and 2025 seasons if they designate Wilson as a post-June 1 release.

Reflecting on the situation, it is clear that the Broncos’ decision to trade for Wilson and extend his contract will be remembered as two of the worst personnel decisions in NFL history. The trade involved giving up key players and valuable draft picks, making it a costly move for the team.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what the next chapter holds for Russell Wilson and his football career.