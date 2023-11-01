New Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Find a Home on Disney Plus and More

The beloved time-traveling sci-fi show, Doctor Who, is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a series of exciting specials. And while fans eagerly await the release of these episodes, showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details about the process of finding a streaming platform for the new adventures.

According to Davies, the decision to bring Doctor Who to Disney Plus wasn’t the only option on the table. In an interview with SFX magazine, Davies mentioned that the production team had approached multiple streamers, including Netflix and Amazon. “It could’ve been anyone,” he shared.

This revelation sheds light on the extensive efforts made the Doctor Who team to ensure the widest possible reach for their content. Davies emphasized that it was their job to explore every potential streaming platform, and fortunately, they found interest from various parties.

While the new specials will be available on Disney Plus in regions outside of the UK and Ireland, the BBC remains the home for Doctor Who in its home country. The first of the highly anticipated 60th anniversary specials is scheduled for release on November 25, and fans are in for a treat.

As Doctor Who continues to captivate audiences after six decades, the show’s ability to adapt and find new homes on streaming platforms showcases its enduring popularity. With each new adventure, the Doctor takes us to unimaginable places, captivating our imaginations and leaving us eagerly anticipating what’s next.

