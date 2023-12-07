Russell Simmons Discusses Sexual Assault Allegations and Me Too Movement

Russell Simmons recently sat down for an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” to address the sexual assault allegations made against him in 2017. Simmons continues to deny the allegations made at least a dozen women who claimed he raped or sexually assaulted them over several decades.

During the interview, which took place in Bali, Indonesia, Simmons discussed the impact of the accusations on his life and career. He mentioned that he has not spoken to anyone for five years and that the accusations have ruined his relationships and charitable work. Simmons revealed that he has undergone nine lie detector tests, which he claims have shown his innocence.

Simmons acknowledged that he has had numerous sexual partners, attributing it to the culture and climate of the time. He also expressed support for the Me Too movement, acknowledging its positive impact on raising awareness about sexual misconduct and sensitizing men to these issues.

However, Simmons also emphasized the existence of a gray area in terms of what constitutes acceptable behavior. He argued that being pushy is different from pushing someone and that the boundaries can be unclear.

In response to the interview, several of Simmons’ accusers, including Drew Dixon, Sheri Sher, Sil Lai Abrams, and Jenny Lumet, issued statements reaffirming their claims. They stand their allegations of sexual assault and rape against Russell Simmons.

Simmons also spoke about his relationship with his adult children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, whom he shares with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons. He admitted that their relationship has become more challenging due to the allegations made against him.

While Simmons currently resides in Bali, he stated that he frequently returns to the United States despite assumptions that he has fled the country. He expressed his love for his children and his ongoing support for them, even though their relationship has become more difficult to manage.

In light of these allegations and discussions surrounding sexual assault, it is important to provide support and resources for survivors. Organizations like The National Domestic Violence Hotline offer confidential assistance and safety planning for those affected domestic violence.