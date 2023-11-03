New $100 Million Partnership to Bring Diversity and Original Content to Hollywood

Beacon Media and Parmar Entertainment have joined forces in a groundbreaking $100 million, five-year, 10-picture production deal. This partnership aims to bring much-needed diversity to Hollywood’s big screen and focus on action and comedy projects in the $10 million to $25 million range. With full financing from Beacon Media, the collaboration also includes a seven-figure development fund to foster and source new projects.

The first film to be produced under this partnership will star the renowned comedian Russell Peters. While the original article mentioned that Erik Olsen (“Floyd”) will write and produce the film, it is an action-packed comedy that promises to entertain audiences globally. Joining Peters and Parmar as executive producers are industry veterans Clayton Peters, Paul Canterna, Rolando Zubiran, Luke Beermann, Pratik Tiki Patel, and Ben C. Silverman.

Daljit DJ Parmar, founder of Parmar Entertainment, expressed his excitement about financing projects that showcase diversity and bring fresh perspectives to the big screen. He believes that now is the time to focus on developing and financing mainstream projects with the potential to resonate worldwide, citing films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as examples.

Beacon Media Co-founder Manoj Narender Madnani shares Parmar’s vision. He emphasized the importance of weaving cultural threads into enchanting narratives and creating compelling original content that appeals to audiences both locally and globally. Gurpreet Chandhoke, another Beacon Media Co-founder, echoed the sentiments, emphasizing the desire to bridge cultures through the power of cinema.

Parmar Entertainment’s debut film, “Kung Fu Yoga,” starred Jackie Chan and was a box office success, grossing over $250 million. Currently, Parmar is in production on the Indian remake of “Rambo,” featuring Tiger Shroff. Beacon Media, co-founded the acclaimed Deepak Chopra, is also busy developing a film and TV slate based on Chopra’s bestselling books.

With representation from CPI Management, Seven Summits Management, United Talent Agency, and attorney Dale de la Torre, Russell Peters is poised to bring his signature style and comedic talents to this exciting project. Erik Olsen and Navid McIlhargey, who are represented Tifanie Acosta at Entertainment Law Partners, are set to infuse creativity and cinematic expertise into the film.

This partnership between Beacon Media and Parmar Entertainment signifies a significant step forward in creating inclusive and diverse content that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a commitment to original storytelling, this collaboration promises to captivate and entertain, leaving a lasting impact on Hollywood and beyond.

