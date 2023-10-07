Russell Brand’s Father Posts Facebook Rant in Response to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Russell Brand’s father, Ron Brand, has sparked controversy sharing a vile Facebook rant that appears to attack the women accusing his son of sexual misconduct. The 80-year-old posted a conspiracy theorist’s video shortly after it was revealed that Russell Brand is the subject of a second criminal inquiry.

In the rant, Ron suggests that when someone becomes influential and starts speaking truth to their followers, they become vulnerable to false accusations from blackmailers or disgruntled ex-partners. He adds that he is not making any assumptions about guilt or innocence, but argues that those who are successful and have access to money and options do not need to resort to sexual assault.

The video shared Ron attempts to draw parallels between Russell Brand’s rape allegation and the allegations made against Donald Trump, Julian Assange, and Andrew Tate. The content of the video and Ron’s decision to share it has drawn criticism, with Tory MP Nigel Mills deeming it “shocking” and stating that it highlights the negative aspects of social media.

Russell Brand has denied the allegations, which came to light after a year-long investigation Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times. Ron Brand, who has previously defended his son, was approached for comment but did not provide a response.

It is important to note that sharing conspiracy theories and attacking victims of sexual misconduct allegations is not constructive or helpful. It is crucial to approach such issues with sensitivity, respect, and a commitment to seeking the truth.

Sources:

– Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.