YouTube Suspends Russell Brand’s Channels from Ad Revenue

YouTube has taken action to suspend Russell Brand’s channels from making money from adverts, citing a violation of its “creator responsibility policy.” This decision comes after the Metropolitan Police received a report of an alleged sexual assault in 2003, following further allegations against the comedian and actor. Brand has denied these allegations of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013. YouTube stated that it takes action when a creator’s off-platform behavior harms its users or employees. The move to block Brand’s revenue streams applies to all channels associated with him, including Awakening With Russell, Stay Free With Russell Brand, and Football Is Nice. While YouTube noted that such bans are rare, it mentioned previous examples such as the suspension of adverts from the channels of David Dobrik and James Charles.

YouTubers can make money through various methods, including ad revenue, channel memberships, super chat, super thanks, and sponsorships. Brand has prominently placed sponsorships from skincare, food supplement, VPN, and coffee alternative companies in the descriptions of his videos. The exact amount YouTubers make from videos can vary, but sponsorship deals can result in substantial income, especially when the videos have a high number of views and lead to product conversions. The allegations against Brand were made in a joint investigation the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand has denied the claims and characterized them as a coordinated attack.

Brand still maintains a presence on Rumble, where he has 1.4 million followers, and hosts a regular show. However, his shows on the Bipolarisation tour have been postponed. Despite the allegations, it is expected that portions of his social media and podcast fanbase will continue to support him. Brand had previously earned his income through TV and radio presenting jobs, books, movie appearances, and live comedy shows.

