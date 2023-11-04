New Lawsuit Accusing Russell Brand of Sexual Assault

A new lawsuit has been filed against Russell Brand, alleging sexual assault during the production of the film Arthur in July 2010. The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, claims that Brand exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew. Later that day, Brand followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her while a crew member stood guard outside the door. The lawsuit states that the plaintiff has experienced extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear as a result of the abuse.

This lawsuit comes just weeks after four other women made similar allegations against Brand. In a joint investigation The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4, these women accused Brand of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013. One of the accusers stated that she was only 16 years old when Brand, in his early 30s at the time, forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Prior to the release of the investigation, Brand denied the allegations, describing them as “baroque attacks.” He acknowledged a period of promiscuity but emphasized that all of his relationships were consensual. As of now, Brand has not yet commented on the new lawsuit.

Please note that NPR was unable to reach Brand’s team or Warner Bros. Pictures, the production company behind Arthur, for comment.

