Russell Brand Speaks Out About Allegations and Online Censorship

Russell Brand has broken his silence regarding the recent allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse made against him. In a lengthy Instagram post, Brand expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and questioned the information that has been presented to the public. He also shed light on the Online Safety Bill, UK legislation that grants surveillance and censorship powers to tech platforms.

Brand went on to talk about the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organizations aimed at targeting and shutting down independent media outlets. He expressed concerns about the construction of narratives these organizations, particularly in relation to war and the pandemic. Brand emphasized the need for caution and encouraged his followers to join him on the platform Rumble, which he stated has a commitment to free speech.

The comedian also alluded to other topics he would be discussing on his show, including deep state and corporate collusion, the military-industrial complex, the role of big pharma, and media corruption and censorship. He called for support on Rumble to ensure that his voice can continue to be heard.

The allegations against Brand were made during Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary, and he has vehemently denied them. The documentary, in collaboration with The Times and Sunday Times, led to the postponement of Brand’s tour dates and further claims of sexual assault a fifth woman. Brand’s content on Channel 4 has been removed, and the BBC is also investigating allegations of misconduct Brand during his time working for the corporation.

The Metropolitan Police have received a report of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred 20 years ago, and YouTube has suspended monetization on Brand’s channel for violating their Creator Responsibility policy.

Sources:

– Channel 4

– The Times and Sunday Times

– Metropolitan Police

– YouTube