Russell Brand Responds to Rape Allegations and Accuses Government of Censorship

In a new video posted online, comedian Russell Brand addresses the recent allegations of rape and sexual assault against him, describing them as “extraordinary and distressing.” Brand also accuses the British government of attempting to censor him and urges his supporters to question the information being presented to them.

The allegations were made four women in an investigation conducted the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand denies the accusations and expresses gratitude to his supporters for standing him during this challenging time.

Brand reveals that his online video platform of choice, Rumble, refused to demonetize his content, unlike YouTube. He connects the moves to block his advertising revenue with the proposed online safety bill, a piece of UK legislation that grants surveillance and censorship powers and has already passed all parliamentary stages.

Additionally, Brand criticizes the trusted news initiative, a partnership between media groups aimed at combatting disinformation. He claims that the initiative is being used to target and shut down independent media organizations like the one he is affiliated with.

While Brand does not directly address the specific allegations made against him, he vows to continue discussing topics such as “deep state and corporate collusion” and the influence of “big pharma” on government policy. He urges his audience to follow him on Rumble to ensure they can keep their voice.

Brand’s former employers, Channel 4 and the BBC, have both announced that they are investigating the allegations. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold in the coming days.

