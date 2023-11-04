Russell Brand Faces Sexual Assault Allegations in Lawsuit

Russell Brand, the well-known British presenter and comedian, is currently facing a civil lawsuit for alleged sexual assault during the making of his 2010 film, Arthur. The lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court on Friday, as reported the BBC. While Brand has yet to respond to the allegations, his production company, Warner Bros Pictures, and other associated companies are also named as defendants.

The complainant, referred to as Jane Doe in her affidavit, claims that Brand appeared intoxicated and carried a bottle of vodka on set. She alleges that he exposed himself in front of the cast and crew before following her into a bathroom and assaulting her while a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.

Brand has previously been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the period between 2006 and 2013. A joint investigation the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 in the UK raised these accusations, and a British police investigation is currently ongoing. Brand, however, strongly denies the allegations, asserting that all his past relationships were consensual.

It is important to note that this is not the first time Brand has faced controversy regarding sexual misconduct. In September, when the previous allegations came to light, he posted a video online claiming that the mainstream media was conspiring against him to hinder his success on alternative streaming platforms. As a result of these accusations, his tour was subsequently cancelled.