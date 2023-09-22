The Post-Colonial Period in Media: Rupert Murdoch’s Legacy and the Future of News

In a book about the Australian media in 2007, there was a confident prediction about Rupert Murdoch’s future and the impact on media empires after his departure. However, it turns out that the old man is still alive and active, although taking a step back. Nevertheless, the broader point made in the book about entering a post-colonial period in media was accurate. The rise of social media and digital publication has fundamentally changed the dynamics of power in the media landscape.

The advent of digital and social media has enabled anyone to publish and share their views, which has been both exciting and frightening. It has allowed marginalized voices to be part of public debate, but it has also resulted in damage to democratic and social norms. Of all the media organizations, the Murdoch empire has particularly amplified this damage, especially in the United States.

Rupert Murdoch’s political leanings are not easily defined, though he has been characterized as a libertarian with elements of hypocrisy. He claims to be committed to truth and freedom of speech, but his news empire has been accused of knowingly spreading lies. Furthermore, despite advocating for freedom of speech, his son Lachlan Murdoch attempted to silence a small online publication through legal action.

The Murdoch empire has a two-sided nature. On one hand, it functions as a conventional media organization with sharp news instincts. On the other hand, it is a political organization dominated a man who lacks powerful political thinking. It is evident in Rupert Murdoch’s retirement statement, where he criticizes the “elites” who peddle political narratives instead of pursuing truth. However, his definition of “elite” seems arbitrary and based on those who hold cultural power and voice opposing his views.

In Australia, the Murdoch tabloids are no longer the clear masters of media. Studies show that News Corporation is one of the three major media outlets alongside the ABC and Nine, but it is the least trusted among Australians. While a News Corporation campaign may no longer directly swing votes, its commentators play a role in shaping the arguments of the right, while the left often mires itself in reactionary responses.

As Rupert Murdoch steps back and his son Lachlan takes a more prominent role, the future of the Murdoch empire remains uncertain. Lachlan’s political leanings are still debated, but it is unlikely that he will have the same attachment to loss-making assets like The Australian newspaper.

Looking forward, the media landscape is on the cusp of another significant shift. Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize everything, and social media’s influence may have peaked, particularly in regards to news content. Young Australians are becoming more cautious about relying on social media for news, and there is even a small resurgence in print news consumption. This presents an opportunity for media organizations to focus on quality, depth, and rediscover a sense of mission.

In conclusion, Rupert Murdoch’s legacy is a mixed one. While he has shaped the media industry and amplified damage to democratic and social forms, the landscape is evolving, and there is potential for a return to quality journalism. The media’s role in the post-colonial period will be crucial in shaping public discourse and the future of democracy.

