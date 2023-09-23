Rupert Murdoch and Beyond: Examining the Influence of Media Moguls Around the World

Rupert Murdoch, the renowned media mogul, recently retired, prompting an examination of the immense influence his media empire has wielded over the years. From shaping world events like Brexit to the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Murdoch’s publications have been widely regarded as playing a decisive role in global affairs.

However, Murdoch’s retirement also signifies the end of an era. As Shane Homan, head of the Media, Film, and Journalism School at Monash University, explains, Murdoch was one of the last figures to build a traditional business empire based on print and TV. This sets him apart from the new media empires of social media platforms that dominate today’s landscape.

Still, there are other media moguls across the world who are accumulating vast wealth, shaping societies, and getting embroiled in personal scandals. Mathias Döpfner is one such figure. As the CEO of German mass media company Axel Springer and a board member of Netflix, Döpfner has been described as “the most influential man you’ve never heard of.” He has courted controversy with his statements on climate change and leaked private texts where he made controversial remarks about Muslims and East Germans.

In India, Subhash Chandra, the chairman of Essel Group, is often referred to as the “Indian Rupert Murdoch.” His company, Zee TV, has had a significant cultural impact on the country, broadcasting entertainment content and interviews with prominent figures. However, Chandra has faced challenges with his company’s survival, including allegations of financial irregularities and attempts to end his family’s dominance at the company.

Moving to China, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, faced a decline in his wealth and scrutiny from Chinese regulators after criticizing them. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, has been imprisoned following the imposition of a national security law. Lai’s arrest is believed to be politically motivated.

Finally, in the United States, Michael Bloomberg made a name for himself in both the media and political realms. Starting in Wall Street before establishing his own company, Bloomberg LP, Bloomberg used his platform to branch into news and radio. He even made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

In conclusion, Rupert Murdoch may be retiring, but the influence of media moguls continues to shape our world. From Germany to India, China to the United States, these individuals amass wealth, shape societies, and face controversies along the way.

