Sick Note: A Bittersweet Goodbye from Netflix

After captivating audiences with its unique brand of British comedy, the popular series Sick Note is bidding farewell to Netflix in multiple regions come November 2023. Starring the talented ensemble of Rupert Grint, Nick Frost, Don Johnson, and Lindsay Lohan, this 14-episode gem has left an indelible mark on viewers since its premiere in November 2017.

Created Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, Sick Note follows the hilarious misadventures of Daniel Glass, played Rupert Grint. Upon receiving a misdiagnosis of cancer, Glass embarks on a lying spree, convinced that everyone treats him better when they believe he’s dying. The show’s first season premiered in the UK in 2017, with a second season following in 2018. Netflix acquired the licensing rights in the same year, unleashing both seasons on November 23rd to a global audience.

Sadly, despite the creators expressing their desire for a third season, Sick Note will not see further developments. Instead, the show has been left in a state of uncertainty, never publicly canceled but never continuing its comedic journey.

Interestingly, Sick Note never made its way to Netflix UK. The show has remained an exclusive offering on Sky One and its streaming service Now, granting audiences in the UK exclusive access.

So, why is Sick Note being removed from Netflix, even though it carries the “Netflix Original” label? The answer lies in licensing. Netflix does not own the show outright; it simply holds exclusive licensing rights for a limited time. Many other Netflix Originals have faced a similar fate throughout the years, with Sick Note being the latest addition to the list.

Fans of the series will need to mark their calendars, as Sick Note is set to bid farewell on November 22nd, 2023, exactly five years after its initial license. This departure will affect viewers worldwide, as the show is set to leave Netflix in all regions on November 23rd.

As we say goodbye to Sick Note on Netflix, let us know in the comments below if this loss leaves an absence in your heart, or if you cherish the memories it has created.

