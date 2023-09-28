RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5: Meet the Queens and Follow Them on Social Media

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 is about to grace our screens with twelve brand new contestants ready to sashay and slay. The queens will face weekly challenges designed to test their drag expertise, while being judged RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and a lineup of guest judges.

The ten queens competing in this season are Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson, and Banksie. These exceptional drag performers will use their talent, creativity, and charisma to compete for the coveted crown.

To stay connected with your favorite queens, follow them on social media. Alexis Saint Pete, a 28-year-old from London, can be found on Instagram as @alexis_saint_pete, on Twitter as @AlexisSaintPet1, and on TikTok as @alexis_saint_pete. Banksie, a 23-year-old from Manchester, can be found on Instagram as @therealbanksie and on Twitter as @whoisbanksietherealbanksie.

Cara Melle, a 26-year-old from London, can be found on Instagram as @tastemycaramelle, on Twitter as @TheCaraMelle, and on TikTok as @carathegoddess. DeDeLicious, a 20-year-old from Kent, can be found on Instagram as @dede_licious_, on Twitter as @DedeLicious6, and on TikTok as @dedelicious_.

Ginger Johnson, a 34-year-old from County Durham, can be found on Instagram as @houseofjohnson and on Twitter as @GingerJohnson_. Kate Butch, a 26-year-old from Derbyshire, can be found on Instagram as @thekatebutch and on TikTok as @thekatebutch.

Michael Marouli, a 39-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne, can be found on Instagram as @michaelmarouli and on TikTok as @michaelmarouliofficial. Miss Naomi Carter, a 23-year-old from Doncaster, can be found on Instagram as @missnaomicarterofficial and on TikTok as @missnaomicarter.

Tomara Thomas, a 25-year-old from Hartlepool, can be found on Instagram as @tomarathomas_, on Twitter as @TOMARATHOMAS_, and on TikTok as @tomarathomas_. Lastly, Vicki Vivacious, a 36-year-old from Cornwall, can be found on Instagram as @vickivivaciousofficial, on Twitter as @Vicki_Vivacious, and on TikTok as @vickivivacious.

Don’t miss a moment of the excitement and talent these queens bring to the stage. Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 on Thursdays at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

