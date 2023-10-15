Aquarium of the Pacific Hosts Annual 5K Event

The Aquarium of the Pacific, known for its wide array of aquatic creatures, recently hosted its annual 5K event as part of the Long Beach Marathon weekend. While the main marathon event took place on Sunday, the 5-kilometer race on Saturday attracted hundreds of participants, including families.

The scenic route of the 5K began at the aquarium, leading participants through Shoreline Village Park, past the lighthouse in ShoreLine Aquatic Park, and over the Queensway Bridge. The highlight of the race was running through the aquarium itself, providing an exciting and unique experience for the runners.

Not only did participants get to enjoy the thrill of running alongside various marine animals, but they were also rewarded with some special swag for their efforts. Each participant received an aquarium-themed finishers medal, serving as a memorable souvenir of their achievement.

Throughout the race, Aquarium of the Pacific staff members and mascots showed their support and cheered on the runners. The lively encouragement from both the human and animal inhabitants of the aquarium undoubtedly added to the festive and energetic atmosphere of the event.

The annual Aquarium of the Pacific 5K is a great opportunity for people of all ages to stay active while enjoying the beauty of the marine world. It highlights the importance of conservation and education that the aquarium promotes, creating a unique and meaningful experience for participants.

