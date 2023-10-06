Watch Runaway Bride on Netflix: Stream the Romantic Comedy Online

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming romantic comedy, look no further than “Runaway Bride.” This 1999 film tells the story of Maggie Carpenter, a woman known for leaving her grooms at the altar. When New York columnist Ike Graham hears of Maggie’s escapades, he writes an offensive column without fully understanding the situation.

Starring Julia Roberts as Maggie Carpenter and Richard Gere as Ike Graham, “Runaway Bride” takes audiences on a hilarious and chaotic journey. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Joan Cusack, Hector Elizondo, Rita Wilson, Paul Dooley, Christopher Meloni, Donal Logue, Reg Rogers, and Yul Vazquez. Directed Garry Marshall, this romantic comedy is sure to bring a smile to your face.

If you’re wondering where you can stream “Runaway Bride,” look no further than Netflix. This popular streaming platform offers the film for your enjoyment. To watch “Runaway Bride” on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs, ranging from $6.99 per month (standard with ads) to $19.99 per month (premium).

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create your Netflix account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method and complete the signup process.

Once you’re signed up for Netflix, you’ll have access to a wide range of movies and TV shows, including “Runaway Bride.” Depending on your plan, you can enjoy the film in full HD or even Ultra HD, along with the option to download content for offline viewing. The Standard Plan also allows you to share your account with others, making it a great choice for families or friends.

So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and get ready to enjoy the charming and funny world of “Runaway Bride” on Netflix.

Sources:

– IMDb (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0163187/)

– Netflix (https://www.netflix.com)