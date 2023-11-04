New WWE Rumors: Kairi Sane’s Potential Return and Exciting Segments at Crown Jewel

Speculating on the latest rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a beloved pastime for fans across the globe. While it’s essential to take these rumors with a grain of salt, they still offer a fascinating glimpse into the world of WWE. Today, we delve into some intriguing rumors that have been circulating throughout the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumor 1: Kairi Sane’s Return at Crown Jewel

There’s been a buzz about Kairi Sane potentially making a comeback to WWE, and recent reports suggest her return could even be as soon as the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Though this remains speculation, it has generated excitement among fans who eagerly anticipate seeing Sane back in action.

Rumor 2: Miz TV Segment with Grayson Waller and a Local Celebrity

WWE enthusiasts are also buzzing with excitement as rumors circulate about an upcoming Miz TV segment at Crown Jewel. It is rumored that Grayson Waller, an emerging talent, will join forces with a local celebrity to deliver an entertaining segment. While Waller’s involvement seems likely, further details regarding the local celebrity remain unknown.

Rumor 3: Dragon Lee’s Successful Transition to WWE

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dragon Lee, a prominent WWE star, recently signed a new contract securing his position on the main roster. Lee’s decision to stick with WWE’s NXT brand instead of pursuing a more lucrative offer from AEW appears to have paid off, as he continues to make waves within the industry.

Rumor 4: Ric Flair’s Two-Year Deal with AEW

In an unexpected turn of events, wrestling legend Ric Flair has reportedly inked a two-year performer deal with AEW. This surprising move comes after Flair’s unsuccessful attempt to strike a deal with WWE for his brand, Wooooo! Energy. Due to WWE’s existing energy drink partnership, Flair shifted his attention towards AEW, securing his future in the company.

Rumor 5: Bryan Danielson’s Orbital Bone Injury

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, explained the cause of his fractured orbital bone to Fightful Select. Contrary to initial speculation, Danielson revealed that the injury was the result of a freak accident during a basic collar-and-elbow tie-up with Andrade. A wayward elbow or forearm caught him off guard, leading to the unfortunate injury.

We hope these rumors have quenched your thirst for WWE gossip. Remember, while rumors can be exciting, they are not always grounded in truth. Stay tuned to see how many of these rumors come to fruition as time progresses.

