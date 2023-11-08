Apple Rumored to Discontinue 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Favor of OLED Model

According to recent reports, Apple is set to discontinue its 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED backlighting in 2024. Industry experts suggest that the tablet will be phased out from the lineup to make way for the anticipated launch of a new 13-inch iPad Pro featuring an OLED display next year.

Market research conducted Taiwanese firm TrendForce reveals a predicted decline in shipment volume for mini-LED notebooks approximately 39 percent year-over-year. Concurrently, the mini-LED tablet market is also expected to decrease about 15.6 percent year-over-year.

Noted display industry analyst Ross Young previously stated that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be succeeded a 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display. This notion is further supported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who expects the release of 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models incorporating OLED displays, an M3 chip, and an aluminum Magic Keyboard in the coming year.

The introduction of OLED display technology would bring numerous benefits to the next-generation iPad Pro models. These include increased brightness, a higher contrast ratio, improved color accuracy, and lower power consumption when compared to the existing LCD panel models. Apple’s switch to very thin hybrid OLED displays, comprising both flexible and rigid materials, may also contribute to a sleeker design for the upcoming models.

With ProMotion support, iPad Pro models released since 2017 have offered a variable refresh rate of 24Hz to 120Hz. However, the transition to OLED could potentially facilitate an even lower refresh rate of 10Hz or below, ensuring improved battery life. For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models can drop down to an ultra-low 1Hz refresh rate in their always-on display mode.

While the discontinuation of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on the horizon, Apple is expected to update its iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models in 2024. However, these upgrades are unlikely to involve a shift to OLED technology.

