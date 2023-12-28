Opposition Allies Clash Over Seat-Sharing Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, tensions are flaring among the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, namely the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), over seat-sharing negotiations. Uddhav Thackeray, the ex-Chief Minister of Shiv Sena (UBT), has demanded the lion’s share of 23 seats out of the 48 in the state of Maharashtra, causing frustration among the Congress and even the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led Sharad Pawar.

The chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, has reiterated the party’s desire to contest 23 seats, leaving just 25 for the Congress and NCP, along with any smaller allies. However, state Congress leaders have rejected the claim, arguing that Shiv Sena (UBT) had split and many of its MPs now align with the Shiv Sena led Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They believe that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should not be given such a large number of seats.

Raut defended his party’s position, stating that decisions regarding seat allocation are not for the Congress to determine. He mentioned that Shiv Sena (UBT) has communicated with Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, expressing their willingness to discuss the seat allocation. Raut highlighted that no official discussions have taken place with Maharashtra Congress leaders, making it premature to comment on specific seat claims.

Furthermore, Raut emphasized the electoral success of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the previous elections, where they contested 23 seats and won 18, while the Congress only secured one seat. Another Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam, voiced concerns about the impact of Shiv Sena (UBT) taking away 23 seats on the Congress’ electoral prospects.

The issue of including Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the MVA and the INDIA bloc has also been discussed with Sharad Pawar. Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader, mentioned that a coordination committee meeting would take place in Delhi to discuss seat-sharing before consulting with Maharashtra leaders.

Despite the disagreements over seat allocation, it is crucial for the opposition parties to unite and present a formidable challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections, according to Chavan.

Overall, the seat-sharing dispute highlights the complex negotiations and power dynamics within the opposition alliance as they prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.