Newark Deputy Public Safety Director Disqualified from Panel in Police Complaints

An arbitrator has ruled that a Newark deputy public safety director should not be allowed to serve on a panel that hears internal affairs complaints against officers. This ruling comes in response to a grievance filed the city’s police union, which claimed that the panel was biased against its members. The ruling has prompted the union to demand that the city rehear hundreds of cases in which the panel found officers guilty and recommended disciplinary action.

According to the union’s lawyer, Patrick Toscano, the potential back pay awarded to officers suspended in cases heard the panel could be significant. The city plans to appeal the ruling.

The panel, known as a trial board, is responsible for presiding over disciplinary hearings involving allegations of violations officers. The board determines guilt or innocence and makes recommendations for punishments, which must be approved the public safety director.

The grievance filed the police union sought to remove Deputy Director Sheronda Morris from the panel. The union argued that Morris, despite being promoted to captain in 2020, was no longer a uniformed officer and therefore should not serve on the panel. The arbitrator agreed with this argument, stating that the presence of Morris on the panel could potentially compromise the fairness of the hearings.

Although the ruling does not require the city to remove Morris or reopen cases she had heard, the union is demanding that action be taken. The union’s lawyer cited state attorney general guidelines that were allegedly violated the city.

This ruling comes as another grievance, filed the captains’ union, is pending before a different arbitrator. The outcome of that case may be influenced this ruling.