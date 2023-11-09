Rugby World Cup Referee Calls for Action Against Online Abuse

Referee Wayne Barnes, who officiated the Rugby World Cup final, has spoken out about the online abuse he and his family faced following the match. Barnes himself received death threats, prompting him to demand that measures be taken to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

In an interview with the BBC, Barnes emphasized that the abuse went too far, with threats of sexual violence and claims of knowing his personal address. He expressed concerns about the escalating nature of online abuse in the sport, deeming it a saddening development. Calling for action, he wants governing bodies to intervene and impose penalties on individuals who abuse match officials on social media platforms.

Barnes retired shortly after refereeing his fifth and final Rugby World Cup, intending to devote more time to his family. However, he remains committed to the world of rugby and plans to work with international match officials to support and protect referees worldwide, particularly against online abuse.

The issue of referee and athlete abuse is not limited to rugby but extends to various sports globally. Earlier this year, English football referee Anthony Taylor and his family faced angry confrontation from fans at the airport after he officiated the Europa League final. Barnes admits that witnessing such incidents is deeply disheartening.

In response to the rise in online abuse, Barnes urges prosecuting agencies to explore ways to address the issue, including potential legislation to regulate social media platforms and prevent such abuse from occurring. He also calls on governing bodies to actively consider what actions they can take to combat this problem.

