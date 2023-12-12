Rugby Players Targeted Online Blackmail Scammers

Online scammers are increasingly targeting professional rugby players with ‘sextortion’ schemes, according to Matt Himsworth, a lawyer employed the Rugby Players’ Association. Himsworth revealed that athletes, including footballers and cricketers, are falling victim to these sophisticated blackmail plots, where scammers pose as female models and convince their targets to send explicit photos or videos. The scammers then threaten to release the content to the public or the players’ families unless a ransom is paid.

Himsworth explained that athletes are particularly vulnerable to these scams due to their public profiles. He stated, “If you are a rugby player … they are relying on their feeling of shame. That is their particular vulnerability, that they have a public profile with thousands of followers.” The scammers use algorithm-based targeting, often approaching victims via direct messages on social media platforms like Instagram. After the explicit content is obtained, it is reviewed humans — typically male employees in call centers — who assess the target’s vulnerabilities.

Himsworth added that his consultancy firm, B5 Consultancy, is hired various Premier League clubs to track down scammers. However, bringing these criminals to justice is not always possible. In a recent case, perpetrators of a ‘sextortion’ plot against a footballer were found to be located in Somalia.

To combat the growing issue, B5 Consultancy works closely with Leigh Nicol, a female footballer who herself fell victim to having a sex tape leaked online. Nicol now educates young players about the dangers and advises against paying the blackmailers. Himsworth highlighted that paying only leads to further demands, and the best course of action is to refuse to engage. He mentioned a rugby player who, upon being blackmailed, responded saying, “Do what you like.” This lack of shame caused the scammer to move on to the next victim.

In addition to ‘sextortion’ schemes, rugby players are also facing abusive messages from trolls on social media platforms. Himsworth emphasized that rugby is not immune to such behavior and cited instances of death threats directed at referees. The Rugby Players’ Association is aware of the invasive abuse suffered players and is committed to working hard to support and seek justice for its members.