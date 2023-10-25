A New Era for Rugby League: Embracing Data-Driven Grading

Rugby League has entered a new phase with the introduction of a groundbreaking grading system that takes into account various factors, including social media followers and match attendances, to determine promotion and relegation. Led sports management company IMG, this revamp aims to rejuvenate the 13-a-side code and create a more comprehensive evaluation of clubs.

IMG’s strategic partnership with rugby league’s governing body, established last year, has paved the way for this innovative approach. Each club in the three professional tiers has been assessed based on “fandom,” on-field performance, finances, stadia, and community, resulting in a score out of 20. Achieving a score of 15 or more grants a club Category A status.

While traditional factors like league positions, income, revenue, stadium facilities, and charitable commitments still hold weight, the inclusion of “fandom” has undeniably stirred controversy. The number of social media followers, online engagement with fans, and match attendances could significantly impact a club’s final position. In an increasingly digital age, this move recognizes the importance of fan involvement and support beyond on-field achievements.

The initial rankings have provided fascinating insights into the current state of Super League. Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, and St Helens emerged as the top three clubs, securing Category A status. However, it is the lower end of the rankings that holds the most intrigue. Castleford Tigers, despite their notable performances, find themselves in the 13th position, prompting them to appeal the grading. Meanwhile, London Broncos, recently promoted after a four-year absence, face the challenge of improving their low ranking of 24th.

Amidst the discussions surrounding the grading system, it is crucial to highlight the long-term objectives. Matt Dwyer, vice president of sports management at IMG, encourages clubs to use this opportunity for growth and improvement. While clubs initially grapple with their current grading, the future presents a chance for upward mobility understanding the criteria more comprehensively.

As rugby league embraces this data-driven approach to grading, clubs will undoubtedly adapt and strategize accordingly. Fans can expect an exciting phase of growth and competition as teams strive to secure their place in the coveted Super League.

