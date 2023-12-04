New Article: Rufford Ford Faces Permanent Closure Amid Safety Concerns

A picturesque ford in Nottinghamshire that gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube due to videos capturing vehicles crossing through it could be permanently closed. The decision, proposed Nottinghamshire County Council, stems from concerns over public safety and the escalating anti-social behavior associated with the site.

Rufford Ford, located on Rufford Lane, was temporarily closed to traffic in December 2022 amidst a surge in incidents, many of which were documented YouTubers who traveled long distances to showcase high-speed drives through the ford. The closure was implemented as an interim measure to assess safety improvements and explore long-term solutions in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Police and Via East Midlands, the highways partner.

Following an extensive evaluation of various options to ensure the well-being of both motorists and pedestrians, the county council is now initiating a public consultation over a minimum period of four weeks. The proposed recommendation is the permanent closure of Rufford Ford. The final decision will rest with Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, the Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment.

Councillor Clarke emphasized that road safety remains a top priority for the council, and the suggested permanent closure reflects a careful consideration of available alternatives. Measures such as enhanced traffic calming, flood reduction initiatives, traffic signals, and even the construction of a bridge over the ford were assessed but ultimately deemed insufficient. Restricting access to authorized vehicles only was also explored.

While acknowledging the social media notoriety of Rufford Ford, Councillor Clarke expressed concerns about the significant risk posed the recurring anti-social and hazardous behavior that had been recorded and amplified online prior to the closure. This risk, if the road were to be reopened, could overshadow any potential benefits.

The public consultation will give stakeholders, local residents, and those concerned about the closure an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter. The county council remains committed to addressing safety concerns and is working towards finding a viable and sustainable solution for Rufford Lane.

