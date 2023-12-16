Federal Jury Orders Rudy Giuliani to Pay $148 Million in Defamation Lawsuit

A federal jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani, former attorney for Donald Trump, to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit filed against him two Georgia election workers. The workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, sued Giuliani for promoting false claims that they stole the 2020 election from Trump.

The jury, consisting of five women and three men, deliberated for over nine hours before delivering the verdict. The damages awarded to Freeman and Moss were more than three times the amount they sought, with $75 million in punitive damages and $73 million in compensatory damages for defamation and emotional distress.

The decision marks a significant downfall for Giuliani, who warned that such a penalty could mark “the end” for him. It also sets a precedent for other Trump advisers and media outlets implicated in promoting false election fraud allegations. Earlier this year, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $780 million in a similar defamation lawsuit.

Giuliani, who is currently facing criminal charges in Georgia and is described as an uncharged “Co-conspirator 1” in Trump’s federal charges for obstructing the 2020 election, maintained his defiance after the ruling. He claimed that the absurdity of the awarded amount reflected the entire proceeding’s absurdity and falsely stated that he was not allowed to present evidence in his defense.

The trial presented evidence of Giuliani’s efforts to overturn the election misleading lawmakers and Congress with doctored security footage of Freeman and Moss. However, a Georgia secretary of state investigation found that the accusations against the workers were baseless.

While Giuliani plans to appeal the verdict, the ruling sends a clear message that individuals in positions of power must be held accountable for spreading false information that can harm innocent people. It emphasizes the importance of facts in public discourse and highlights the consequences faced those who choose to ignore them.