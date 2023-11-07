New Article: The Power of Detoxing from Social Media: Insights from Saraya

The influence of social media on our lives cannot be denied. It has become a platform where people not only connect but also express their opinions, often passionately. This is especially true in the pro wrestling community, where fans have strong sentiments about various aspects of the industry. One individual who understands the toll social media can take on mental well-being is Saraya, the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion and member of the Outcasts stable.

Saraya, known for engaging with her fans online, recently took a break from social media and found it to be refreshing. During an interview on The Cruz Show, she emphasized the importance of a “social media cleanse” where she completely removed the app from her phone. By doing so, she no longer had to face negative comments or compare herself to others. Saraya believes that the environment we surround ourselves with matters greatly, as it can either bring us down or elevate us.

Recognizing the potential harm that social media can cause, Saraya recommended her close friend and colleague, Ruby Soho, also take a hiatus from online interactions. Ruby had recently faced online criticism from the wrestling community, which can be notoriously unforgiving. Saraya advised her to delete the app from her phone, highlighting the immediate relief that comes from not having constant access to negative comments.

Saraya’s experiences in the public eye have given her a unique perspective on the power of social media. While she acknowledges that it can be a daunting place, she also recognizes the opportunity for personal growth and positive interactions. The key is to find a balance and create a supportive online environment.

In conclusion, taking a break from social media can have significant benefits for one’s mental well-being. Saraya’s advice to remove the app from your phone and surround yourself with uplifting individuals is a valuable reminder to prioritize self-care in this digital age. So, next time you feel overwhelmed the online world, consider following Saraya’s lead and give yourself a much-needed social media detox.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is social media considered a daunting place?

Social media platforms can be daunting due to the prevalence of negative comments, cyberbullying, and constant comparisons with others. It can create a sense of pressure and anxiety.

2. How can taking a break from social media benefit mental well-being?

Taking a break from social media allows individuals to disconnect from the negativity and comparison culture often found online. It provides an opportunity to focus on oneself, nurture meaningful relationships, and regain a sense of inner peace.

3. Can a social media cleanse be beneficial for everyone?

Yes, a social media cleanse can be beneficial for anyone who feels overwhelmed or negatively impacted their online interactions. It provides an opportunity to reassess one’s relationship with social media and create healthier digital habits.