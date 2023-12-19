Utah Mother Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Charges

A Utah mother of six, Ruby Franke, who gained popularity through her YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” has pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse. The charges include instances of abuse and starvation of two of her children. Franke, dressed in jail clothing, displayed emotion as she confessed her guilt to the charges. The judge accepted her plea agreement and has scheduled her sentencing for February 20.

The plea agreement prevents any arguments concerning appropriate sentencing, leaving the decision up to the judge. Franke’s attorney, LaMar Winward, confirmed that the sentence for each count will run consecutively. Franke still maintains her plea of not guilty to the two remaining counts, which were not specified in court records.

Under Utah law, second-degree aggravated child abuse is charged when an individual knowingly or intentionally inflicts serious physical injury on a child. Franke potentially faces a prison sentence of one to 15 years for each count.

In a statement released her attorney, it was revealed that Franke was under the influence of a relationship counselor named Jodi Hildebrandt. The statement claimed that Hildebrandt distorted Franke’s moral compass and isolated her from her extended family, older children, and husband. Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s house and alerted the authorities, leading to the arrests of both Franke and Hildebrandt.

Franke’s four youngest children were taken into state custody, and she has remained in jail since her arrest. The statement from her attorney explained that Franke has engaged in introspection during her incarceration and is committed to taking responsibility for her actions.

Hildebrandt, who has also been charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, will have a court hearing on December 27. She has agreed not to see patients until the allegations are addressed state licensing officials. Franke’s husband has filed for divorce.

The case reflects the dark side of parenting advice on social media, where individuals with influence may perpetrate abusive behavior using their platforms. The sentencing in February will determine the consequences Franke must face for her actions.